Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (FGFH) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.60 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $3.39 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $13.15 million from $12.28 million last year.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.60 Mln. vs. $3.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $13.15 Mln vs. $12.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.