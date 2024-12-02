Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Announces Share Update and Dividend Target

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited has announced a total of 649,932,549 shares with voting rights in issue, following recent share buybacks. The company, focusing on investments in Environmental Infrastructure, aims to provide sustainable dividends and preserve capital value over the long term. Investors should note the company’s commitment to ESG and its target dividend of 7.80 pence per share for the year ending March 2025.

