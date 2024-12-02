Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Announces Share Update and Dividend Target

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited has announced a total of 649,932,549 shares with voting rights in issue, following recent share buybacks. The company, focusing on investments in Environmental Infrastructure, aims to provide sustainable dividends and preserve capital value over the long term. Investors should note the company’s commitment to ESG and its target dividend of 7.80 pence per share for the year ending March 2025.
For further insights into GB:FGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.