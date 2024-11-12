Foresight Autonomous launches its advanced sensor kit portfolio

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) announced the launch of its advanced sensor kit portfolio: ScaleCam Vision, ScaleCam Thermal, and QuadSight in various configurations. These sensor kits are engineered to enhance perception capabilities, meeting the stringent requirements for applications in industrial automation and autonomous mobility. The company believes that this expansion of Foresight’s solution portfolio, that includes both proprietary software and hardware sensor kits, strengthens the Company’s role as a key player in the field of advanced perception technology.

