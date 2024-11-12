Foresight Autonomous Holdings Unveils Advanced Sensor Kits

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings has unveiled six advanced stereoscopic sensor kits designed to transform 3D perception in industries ranging from automotive to logistics. These innovative kits, including ScaleCam Vision and QuadSight, offer enhanced visibility and durability, making them ideal for autonomous vehicle and industrial automation applications. This move positions Foresight as a significant player in the field, providing tools for developers to accelerate innovation and improve safety in autonomous technologies.

