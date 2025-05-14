Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Announces Proof of Concept Project to Enhance Urban Transit Safety with 3D Perception Technology

Foresight collaborates with a Tier One supplier to test a 3D perception system for urban transit safety in buses.

Quiver AI Summary

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has announced a proof of concept (POC) project with a global Tier One automotive supplier aimed at enhancing urban transit safety through its advanced 3D perception system, which utilizes stereovision technology to measure curb heights and distances. This system will be implemented as an aftermarket Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for a fleet of city buses, improving drivers' situational awareness and potentially reducing accidents during bus operations at stops. The POC project is set to start in the second half of 2025, with plans to commercialize the system by 2028. The commercial vehicle ADAS market is projected to grow significantly, highlighting the increasing demand for safety technologies in public transportation. Foresight aims to capitalize on this trend by integrating its innovative solutions into urban mobility systems.

Potential Positives

Foresight has entered a POC project with a global Tier One automotive supplier, validating its advanced 3D perception technology in a real-world transit application.

The collaboration aims to enhance urban transit safety, which aligns with increasing market demand for robust ADAS solutions, particularly for buses.

The commercial vehicle ADAS market is projected to grow significantly, providing substantial opportunities for Foresight's technology within a rapidly expanding sector.

Successful completion of the POC project could lead to commercialization of the 3D perception system by 2028, indicating potential future revenue growth for the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a proof of concept (POC) project may indicate that the technology is still in its early stages and not yet ready for full-scale deployment, which could raise concerns about the company's current readiness and market competitiveness.

The intent to commercialize the system by 2028 may be perceived as a long timeline, potentially leading to skepticism about the company's ability to maintain technological leadership in a rapidly evolving market.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may expose the company to investor skepticism regarding its future performance and market position, particularly if there are significant risks and uncertainties associated with achieving the anticipated outcomes.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the POC project with Foresight?

The POC project aims to evaluate Foresight's 3D perception system for improving urban transit safety.

When is the POC project expected to begin?

The POC project is anticipated to start in the second half of 2025.

What technology does Foresight’s system use?

Foresight’s system utilizes advanced stereovision technology for precision curb detection.

What are the expected benefits of Foresight's 3D perception system?

The system is designed to enhance situational awareness, improve safety, and reduce accidents during bus operations.

When do Foresight and its partner plan to commercialize the system?

The commercialization of Foresight’s 3D perception system is intended for 2028 after successful project completion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FRSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $FRSX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



The parties will engage in a POC project to improve urban transit safety through precision curb detection system





Ness Ziona, Israel, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in three-dimensional (“3D”) perception systems, announced today the signing of an agreement for proof of concept (POC) project with a global Tier One automotive supplier to evaluate the effectiveness of its cutting-edge 3D perception system in measuring curb heights and distances in urban environments. The system will be used as an aftermarket Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) on a select fleet of city buses.





The collaboration will evaluate Foresight’s advanced 3D perception system, based on stereovision technology, in real-world transit applications, specifically focusing on the system's ability to accurately detect and measure curbstones at various distances. Foresight’s system is designed to provide drivers with enhanced situational awareness. This capability is crucial for improving safety during bus approach and departure from stops, potentially reducing accidents and enhancing accessibility for all passengers.





According to the October 2024 “Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market by Offering, Technology, Autonomous Driving Level, Application – Global Forecast 2025–2030” report by Research and Markets, the commercial vehicle ADAS market is expanding rapidly from $17.66 billion in 2023 to a projected $43.24 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.64%. According to the report, ADAS for buses represents a key segment within this market, as public transportation providers increasingly prioritize safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. These technologies play a vital role in reducing accidents and operational costs. Market growth is driven by smart city initiatives and advancements in AI and sensor integration, creating substantial market opportunities for OEMs, fleet operators, and technology innovators.





The POC project is expected to begin in the second half of 2025. Upon successful completion, the parties intend to commercialize Foresight’s 3D perception system by 2028.









About Foresight









Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.





Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.





For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow



@ForesightAuto1



on “X” (formerly Twitter), or join



Foresight Automotive



on LinkedIn.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages and benefits of Foresight’s system, market size, the timing of the POC project and the parties’ intent to commercialize the system by 2028. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Miri Segal-Scharia





CEO





MS-IR LLC







msegal@ms-ir.com







917-607-8654



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.