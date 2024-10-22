Foremost Lithium announces preliminary results from program at Hatchet Lake

Foremost Clean Energy (FMST) announces preliminary results from an 889 metre, four-hole diamond drill program that was recently completed at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Highlights from preliminary results of the Drill Program include: Elevated radioactivity of up to 360 counts per second associated with a post-Athabasca reverse fault observed from drill hole RL-24-29, A shear zone with locally reactivated graphitic-pyritic faults was intersected approximately 80 metres below the unconformity in drill-hole TF-24-12. The projection of these structures to the unconformity represents a compelling target for future follow-up. Denison Mines (DNN), managed the 2024 Hatchet Drill Program, which consisted of two holes within the Richardson claim block and two holes within the Hatchet South claim block at the Tuning Fork grid.

