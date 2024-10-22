News & Insights

Stocks

Foremost Lithium announces preliminary results from program at Hatchet Lake

October 22, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Foremost Clean Energy (FMST) announces preliminary results from an 889 metre, four-hole diamond drill program that was recently completed at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Highlights from preliminary results of the Drill Program include: Elevated radioactivity of up to 360 counts per second associated with a post-Athabasca reverse fault observed from drill hole RL-24-29, A shear zone with locally reactivated graphitic-pyritic faults was intersected approximately 80 metres below the unconformity in drill-hole TF-24-12. The projection of these structures to the unconformity represents a compelling target for future follow-up. Denison Mines (DNN), managed the 2024 Hatchet Drill Program, which consisted of two holes within the Richardson claim block and two holes within the Hatchet South claim block at the Tuning Fork grid.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FMST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNN
FMST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.