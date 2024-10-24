Foremost Clean Energy’s C$7M Private Placement

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. has announced a brokered private placement to raise up to C$7 million, with Denison Mines Corp. participating to maintain its nearly 20% stake in the company. The funds will be used primarily for exploration in the Athabasca Basin, advancing Foremost’s uranium and lithium projects.

