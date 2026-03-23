Forefront Analytics Expands iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stake to $16 Million

Key Points

Forefront Analytics, LLC acquired 165,743 shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.47 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements

Transaction equaled 6.45% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 363,728 shares valued at $16.07 million

ESGE now represents 14.18% of the fund's AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Forefront Analytics, LLC increased its holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 165,743 shares. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $7.47 million, a figure that includes both new purchases and market price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy; ESGE now accounts for 14.18% of Forefront Analytics, LLC's 13F reportable assets

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: ESGD: $20.08 million (17.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: MTUM: $12.68 million (11.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VWO: $9.74 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: HDV: $8.43 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VEA: $7.70 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $49.08, up 40.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 29.0 percentage points.

The fund’s dividend yield was 2.25%, with shares sitting 1.6% below their 52-week high as of February 18, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 6.63 billion Dividend yield 2.21% One-year total return 28.40% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $49.08

ETF snapshot

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF offers institutional investors a scalable vehicle to access emerging market equities while integrating environmental, social, and governance criteria. Its fund structure is an open-ended ETF designed for investors seeking ESG-aware emerging market exposure.

The ETF’s portfolio primarily consists of a diversified basket of emerging market stocks, optimized to maintain risk and return characteristics similar to the parent MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Its investment strategy seeks to track an MSCI Emerging Markets ESG index, providing exposure to emerging market equities with favorable ESG characteristics.

The fund's optimization approach enables broad market exposure with an ESG tilt, appealing to investors seeking responsible investment solutions without sacrificing diversification. With substantial assets under management and a robust one-year total return, the ETF stands out in the ESG emerging markets segment.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF tracks emerging market equities using an ESG overlay that closely aligns with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. ESGE gives investors access to emerging markets while selecting and adjusting company weights based on environmental, social, and governance factors.

The ETF’s performance is driven primarily by large-cap emerging market companies, along with currency movements and broader market conditions. Because the fund follows an optimized index approach, a relatively small group of dominant firms accounts for a significant share of returns. The ESG overlay shifts sector and country weights, which can create performance differences relative to traditional emerging market funds, but it does not materially change the underlying macro risks of emerging markets.

For investors, ESGE offers a way to incorporate ESG considerations without significantly altering overall emerging market exposure. The trade-off is between aligning with ESG preferences and accepting potential tracking differences relative to standard benchmarks. Its investment returns are shaped by emerging market performance and currency dynamics, with ESG acting as a secondary influence rather than a primary driver.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and is short shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.