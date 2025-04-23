Forecasts for Cooler US Temps Boost Nat-Gas Prices

May Nymex natural gas (NGK25) on Wednesday closed up by +0.015 (+0.50%).

May nat-gas prices posted moderate gains on Wednesday as forecasts for cooler US temperatures sparked some short-covering in nat-gas futures. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Wednesday that forecasts shifted cooler across much of the central and stern US for April 28-May 2, which could boost heating demand for nat-gas.

Don’t Miss a Day:

On Tuesday, nat-gas prices sank to a 5-month nearest-futures low as warmer-than-normal US spring temperatures reduced heating demand and bolstered US nat-gas inventories.

Last month, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 104.6 bcf/day (+4.6 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 64.7 bcf/day (-3.6% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Wednesday were 15.7 bcf/day (+1.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended April 12 rose +6.4% y/y to 73,420 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending April 12 rose +3.7% y/y to 4,247,718 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +70 bcf, above the five-year average for this time of year of +58 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 11 rose +16 bcf, below expectations of +24 bcf and below the 5-year average draw for this time of year of +50 bcf. As of April 11, nat-gas inventories were down -20.9% y/y and -3.9% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 37% full as of April 21, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 48% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 18 rose +1 to 98 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.