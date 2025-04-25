Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Columbia Banking System

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.56, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 9.82% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $31.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Columbia Banking System. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $32.00|$27.00 | |Karl Shepard |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $27.00|$32.00 | |Jeff Rulis |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $25.00|$35.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $30.00|$33.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $29.00|$26.00 | |Jared Shaw |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $26.00|$35.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $27.00|$33.00 | |Andrew Terrell |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $31.00|$33.00 | |Ben Gerlinger |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $30.00|$31.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Columbia Banking System's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Columbia Banking System's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Key Indicators: Columbia Banking System's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Banking System's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Columbia Banking System's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

