Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For BOK Financial

Ratings for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BOK Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $109.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $123.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $99.44, the current average has increased by 9.72%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BOK Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $112.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $100.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $99.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $111.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $94.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $104.00 $104.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $115.00 $94.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $99.00 $98.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BOK Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BOK Financial analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BOK Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.62% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, BOK Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BOKF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BOKF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.