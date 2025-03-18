Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Tenable Holdings

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.62, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.50, the current average has increased by 0.26%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tenable Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $47.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $45.00 $46.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tenable Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenable Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Tenable Holdings Better

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Tenable Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.51% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TENB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TENB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.