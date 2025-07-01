Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Synchrony Financial

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.62, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 14.92% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $71.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synchrony Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $63.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $57.00 $65.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $56.00 $64.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $50.00 $76.00 Jeff Adelson Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $82.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Synchrony Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Synchrony Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

