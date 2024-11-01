Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Generac Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs, revealing an average target of $185.12, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Observing a 9.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $169.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $181.00 $187.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $175.00 $160.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $172.00 $128.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $160.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Generac Hldgs Better

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Generac Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

