Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For East West Bancorp

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for East West Bancorp, revealing an average target of $118.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.61% from the previous average price target of $106.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive East West Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $102.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $110.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $100.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $115.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Hold $102.00 -

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of East West Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know East West Bancorp Better

East West Bancorp Inc operates in U.S. and Asia. The Bank provides range of personal and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. In addition to offering traditional deposit products that include personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits, the Bank also offers foreign exchange, treasury management and wealth management services. The Bank has three operating segments, (1) Consumer and Business Banking, (2) Commercial Banking and (3) Treasury and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial banking segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of East West Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, East West Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.21% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

