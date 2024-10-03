Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Waste Management

Ratings for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $219.14, with a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $204.00. This current average has decreased by 2.67% from the previous average price target of $225.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $224.00 $229.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $213.00 $215.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $204.00 $215.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Lowers Neutral $213.00 $223.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $216.00 $226.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $229.00 $228.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $235.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Waste Management's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Waste Management's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Waste Management's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Waste Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.53% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

