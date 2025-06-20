Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Eli Lilly

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $943.0, a high estimate of $1124.00, and a low estimate of $700.00. This current average represents a 8.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $1032.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $936.00 $936.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1100.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Lowers Reduce $700.00 $1150.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $975.00 - Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Lowers Buy $928.00 $973.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1124.00 $1146.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $888.00 $892.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Eli Lilly's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eli Lilly's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eli Lilly analyst ratings.

Discovering Eli Lilly: A Closer Look

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Eli Lilly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 45.17% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

