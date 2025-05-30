Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.86, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 0.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $98.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DexCom by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $82.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Announces Outperform $85.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DexCom's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DexCom analyst ratings.

Delving into DexCom's Background

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

DexCom: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DexCom's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DXCM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DXCM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.