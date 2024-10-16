Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bloom Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.44% lower than the prior average price target of $15.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Bloom Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $13.00 $16.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $12.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bloom Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bloom Energy: A Closer Look

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bloom Energy

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bloom Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

