Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $160.14, along with a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.0% from the previous average price target of $157.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Atmos Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $156.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $159.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $159.00 $160.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $163.00 $148.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $164.00 $165.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $147.00 Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $166.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atmos Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atmos Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Financial Milestones: Atmos Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

