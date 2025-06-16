Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Antero Resources

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Antero Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $46.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 4.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Antero Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Antero Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Antero Resources analyst ratings.

Delving into Antero Resources's Background

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Antero Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Antero Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.68% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.