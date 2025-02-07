Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $148.0, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $131.00. Highlighting a 0.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $148.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tradeweb Markets is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $153.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $150.00 $143.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $153.00 $149.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $131.00 $129.00

About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Breaking Down Tradeweb Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tradeweb Markets displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Tradeweb Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

