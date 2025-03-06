Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, presenting an average target of $26.83, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.52% from the previous average price target of $26.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $27.00 $30.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $23.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus analyst ratings.

Delving into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Background

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: the central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEVA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.