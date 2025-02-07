Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Generac Hldgs

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $191.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This current average has decreased by 0.21% from the previous average price target of $191.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $162.00 $172.00 Christine Cho Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $189.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Generac Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Generac Hldgs: A Closer Look

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Generac Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.61% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GNRC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GNRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.