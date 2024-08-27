Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.88% from the previous average price target of $32.25.

The standing of Frontier Communications among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Batya Levi UBS Announces Buy $33.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $29.00 -

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Communications's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Communications's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Communications's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Frontier Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

