Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Equity Lifestyle Props

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Equity Lifestyle Props, presenting an average target of $74.83, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 2.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Equity Lifestyle Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Juan Sanabria |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $77.00|$78.00 | |Peter Abramowitz |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $80.00|- | |Juan Sanabria |BMO Capital |Announces |Outperform | $78.00|- | |Brad Heffern |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $68.00|$69.00 | |Wesley Golladay |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $73.00|$72.00 | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $73.00|$74.00 |

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Equity Lifestyle Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Equity Lifestyle Props Better

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Lifestyle Props's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.36% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

