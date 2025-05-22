Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For DTE Energy

Ratings for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.0, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.38% increase from the previous average price target of $137.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of DTE Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $134.00 $136.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $154.00 $145.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $136.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $142.00 $135.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $147.00 $139.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $136.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DTE Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into DTE Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering DTE Energy: A Closer Look

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

A Deep Dive into DTE Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

