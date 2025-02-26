Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Cava Group

Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cava Group, presenting an average target of $129.33, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. A 13.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $148.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Cava Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $127.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $150.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $140.00 $163.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $127.00 $142.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cava Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Breaking Down Cava Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cava Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.89% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

