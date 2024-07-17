Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For AppFolio

Ratings for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $278.67, a high estimate of $328.00, and a low estimate of $238.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.28% from the previous average price target of $255.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AppFolio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $328.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $295.00 $295.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $295.00 - John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $241.00 $241.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $238.00 $215.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $264.00

Unveiling the Story Behind AppFolio

AppFolio Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for real estate industry. Its property management software provides property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. Its products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation and electronic payment services. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Financial Milestones: AppFolio's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AppFolio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppFolio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, AppFolio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

