Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For APi Gr

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on APi Gr (NYSE:APG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for APi Gr, revealing an average target of $43.67, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 1.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive APi Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to APi Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APi Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of APi Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on APi Gr analyst ratings.

About APi Gr

APi Group Corp operates in two segments: Safety Services segment includes providing safety services in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. These services are provided in commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment includes providing a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure.

A Deep Dive into APi Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, APi Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.35% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: APi Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APi Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): APi Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.