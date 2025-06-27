Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $131.83, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.38% from the previous average price target of $131.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Advanced Energy Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $110.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $132.00 $124.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $135.00 $145.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $124.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in United States, with the rest from Mexico, Taiwan, China and All others.

Advanced Energy Indus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Advanced Energy Indus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEIS

