Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Advanced Drainage Systems

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $148.83, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. A decline of 6.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Advanced Drainage Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $134.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $160.00 $170.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $149.00 $160.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $135.00 $135.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $172.00 John Lovallo UBS Announces Buy $155.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Drainage Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Drainage Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Drainage Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Drainage Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Advanced Drainage Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Advanced Drainage Systems Better

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The company's operating segment includes Pipe; Infiltrator; International and Allied Products and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipe segment. The company serves Agriculture; Aviation and Military; Mining; Residential; Transportation; Healthcare and Education and others.

A Deep Dive into Advanced Drainage Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Advanced Drainage Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.25% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Drainage Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Drainage Systems's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Drainage Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

