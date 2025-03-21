Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Gartner

Analysts' ratings for Gartner (NYSE:IT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $555.4, a high estimate of $605.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. Marking an increase of 1.24%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $548.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Gartner by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $557.00 $605.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $605.00 $579.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $555.00 $564.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $600.00 $525.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $460.00 $470.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gartner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Gartner's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Gartner's Background

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Gartner: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gartner showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 32.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

