Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Bank OZK

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank OZK, revealing an average target of $49.6, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.2% from the previous average price target of $47.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bank OZK by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $40.00 $35.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $48.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $58.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bank OZK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bank OZK's Background

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Financial Milestones: Bank OZK's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Bank OZK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

