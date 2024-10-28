Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Avantor

Analysts' ratings for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.8, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. A decline of 3.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Avantor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $26.00 $27.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $28.00 Daniel Brennan UBS Lowers Buy $29.00 $30.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $30.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avantor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avantor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Avantor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

