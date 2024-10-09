Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Amphenol

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amphenol, revealing an average target of $70.4, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.35%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Amphenol's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $70.00 $71.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $71.00 $80.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $74.50 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $72.00 Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Hold $65.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amphenol's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amphenol's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Key Indicators: Amphenol's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amphenol's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.2% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

