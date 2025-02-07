Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Rithm Capital

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $13.50, and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.04% increase from the previous average price target of $12.50.

The perception of Rithm Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.50 $11.50 Chris Muller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.50 $12.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $13.50 $13.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Rithm Capital's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

