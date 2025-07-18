Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For OFG Bancorp

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.0, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.75, the current average has increased by 0.53%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive OFG Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $42.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $48.00 $53.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OFG Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OFG Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of OFG Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of OFG Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OFG Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into OFG Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries provides banking and financial services. It operates through three segments namely Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It serves to clients such as commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. The company derives maximum revenue from Banking Segment. It provides services in the region of Puerto Rico.

OFG Bancorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: OFG Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OFG Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, OFG Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

