Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Corning

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Corning (NYSE:GLW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 10.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $49.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Corning's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $60.00 $51.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $53.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corning. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Corning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Corning's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corning analyst ratings.

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Corning's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GLW

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Susquehanna Upgrades Neutral Positive Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GLW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.