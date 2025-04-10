Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For BeiGene

BeiGene (NASDAQ:ONC) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BeiGene, revealing an average target of $330.25, a high estimate of $348.00, and a low estimate of $312.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.7% from the previous average price target of $298.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of BeiGene by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Schmidt |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $348.00|$348.00 | |Greg Renza |RBC Capital |Announces |Outperform | $312.00|- | |Tony Ren |Macquarie |Raises |Outperform | $313.00|$259.00 | |Matthew Carletti |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $348.00|$288.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BeiGene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BeiGene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BeiGene compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BeiGene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BeiGene's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into BeiGene's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BeiGene

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeiGene's revenue.

BeiGene's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BeiGene's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BeiGene's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeiGene's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeiGene's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BeiGene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

