Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Becton Dickinson

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Becton Dickinson, revealing an average target of $270.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average represents a 2.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $278.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Becton Dickinson by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Bednar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $260.00|$280.00 | |Travis Steed |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $261.00|$279.00 | |Travis Steed |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $279.00|$278.00 | |Jason Bednar |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $280.00|$275.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Becton Dickinson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Becton Dickinson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Becton Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures prefilled devices, diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (27% of 2024 revenue) and BD Interventional (24%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

Breaking Down Becton Dickinson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Becton Dickinson's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Becton Dickinson's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Becton Dickinson's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Becton Dickinson's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

