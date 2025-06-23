Forecasting The Future: 36 Analyst Projections For Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been analyzed by 36 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 17 6 1 5 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 2 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 1 3M Ago 6 10 4 1 2

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tesla, revealing an average target of $334.56, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $19.05. This current average represents a 7.24% decrease from the previous average price target of $360.69.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tesla is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $175.00 $175.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $215.00 $190.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Alex Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $320.00 $320.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $285.00 $295.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $500.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $390.00 $325.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $170.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $450.00 $455.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $325.00 $375.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $395.00 $450.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $307.00 $314.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $115.00 $120.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $355.00 $425.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $303.00 $404.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $350.00 $315.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $320.00 $370.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.05 $24.86 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $305.00 $380.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $325.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Sell $190.00 $225.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $375.00 $430.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Lowers Buy $350.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $550.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $275.00 $320.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $280.00 $373.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $425.00 $425.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $455.00 $474.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $345.00 $420.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tesla's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tesla's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Sell Sell Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell Jun 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

