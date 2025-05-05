Forecasting The Future: 35 Analyst Projections For CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been analyzed by 35 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 18 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 12 16 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $435.46, with a high estimate of $506.00 and a low estimate of $390.00. Observing a 5.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $412.76.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of CrowdStrike Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $500.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Buy $410.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $415.00 $429.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $410.00 $425.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $450.00 $460.00 Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $431.00 - Fatima Boolani UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $425.00 $450.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $390.00 $360.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $395.00 $390.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $395.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $480.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $435.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $430.00 $400.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $425.00 $400.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $450.00 $400.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $405.00 $380.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $506.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $405.00 $440.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $420.00 $420.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $450.00 $418.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $450.00 $385.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $450.00 $396.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $420.00 $400.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $506.00 $372.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $475.00 $400.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $429.00 $390.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $460.00 $385.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $450.00 $385.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $480.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into CrowdStrike Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CrowdStrike Holdings: A Closer Look

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Breaking Down CrowdStrike Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

