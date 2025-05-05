Forecasting The Future: 35 Analyst Projections For CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been analyzed by 35 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|12
|16
|1
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $435.46, with a high estimate of $506.00 and a low estimate of $390.00. Observing a 5.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $412.76.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The perception of CrowdStrike Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|David Turkaly
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$500.00
|$400.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Roth Capital
|Announces
|Buy
|$410.00
|-
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$415.00
|$429.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$410.00
|$425.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$450.00
|$460.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Announces
|Buy
|$431.00
|-
|Fatima Boolani
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$425.00
|$450.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$425.00
|$450.00
|Adam Tindle
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$390.00
|$360.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$395.00
|$390.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$415.00
|$395.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$375.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$440.00
|$440.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$450.00
|$480.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$435.00
|$475.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$430.00
|$400.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$425.00
|$400.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$450.00
|$400.00
|Trevor Walsh
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$405.00
|$380.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$506.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$405.00
|$440.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$450.00
|$450.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$420.00
|$420.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$420.00
|$370.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$450.00
|$418.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$450.00
|$385.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$450.00
|$396.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$420.00
|$400.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$506.00
|$372.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$475.00
|$400.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$429.00
|$390.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$460.00
|$385.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$450.00
|$385.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$480.00
|$395.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Capture valuable insights into CrowdStrike Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.
Discovering CrowdStrike Holdings: A Closer Look
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
Breaking Down CrowdStrike Holdings's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for CRWD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2025
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Market Outperform
|Apr 2025
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2025
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.