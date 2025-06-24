Forecasting The Future: 33 Analyst Projections For Alphabet

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 12 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 7 8 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $191.18, along with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. This current average has decreased by 6.27% from the previous average price target of $203.97.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Alphabet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $203.00 $200.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $240.00 $220.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $220.00 $225.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $186.00 $173.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $165.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $178.00 $178.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $167.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $189.00 $205.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $192.00 $225.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $185.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $159.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $178.00 $178.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $190.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $160.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $178.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $185.00 $225.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $195.00 $229.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $208.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $225.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $205.00 $230.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $180.00 $220.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $167.00 $184.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $200.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.

Get to Know Alphabet Better

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

A Deep Dive into Alphabet's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.