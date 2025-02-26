Forecasting The Future: 25 Analyst Projections For Confluent

In the latest quarter, 25 analysts provided ratings for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.88, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 12.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Dietz UBS Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $34.00 $26.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $36.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $27.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $40.00 $32.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $40.00 $31.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Underperform $31.00 $26.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $33.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Confluent's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Confluent's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Confluent

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Confluent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Confluent's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

