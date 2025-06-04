Forecasting The Future: 20 Analyst Projections For Walmart

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 14 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Walmart, presenting an average target of $105.6, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Experiencing a 1.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $106.68.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Walmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $107.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Outperform $105.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $112.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $102.00 $107.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $91.00 $93.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $93.00 $99.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Walmart's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

Discovering Walmart: A Closer Look

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Breaking Down Walmart's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Walmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

