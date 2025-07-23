Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For Ralph Lauren

Analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 7 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ralph Lauren and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $305.53, accompanied by a high estimate of $384.00 and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.58% from the previous average price target of $284.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ralph Lauren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $300.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $384.00 $335.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $328.00 $318.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $324.00 $262.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $295.00 $250.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Underperform $205.00 $197.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $321.00 $260.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $328.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $300.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $250.00 $219.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $260.00 $310.00

To gain a panoramic view of Ralph Lauren's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Financial Milestones: Ralph Lauren's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Ralph Lauren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

