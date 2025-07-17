Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For Fiserv

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Fiserv (NYSE:FI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $218.79, with a high estimate of $268.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. A decline of 9.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Fiserv by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $200.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $181.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $250.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $181.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $255.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Hold $165.00 $180.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $200.00 $240.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $223.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $211.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $230.00 $265.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Hold $180.00 $225.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $237.00 $270.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $268.00 $267.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $240.00 $260.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $255.00 $265.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $267.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $232.00 $254.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fiserv's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fiserv Better

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Financial Insights: Fiserv

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fiserv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.06% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

