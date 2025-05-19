Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Shake Shack

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Shake Shack, presenting an average target of $114.67, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.54%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Shake Shack among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $105.00 $105.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $140.00 $145.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $155.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $131.00 $154.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $97.00 $120.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $155.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $98.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Announces Buy $127.00 - Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $95.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $105.00 $107.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $154.00 $143.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shake Shack's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Shake Shack's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shake Shack analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Key Indicators: Shake Shack's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Shake Shack displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Shake Shack's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.74.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

