Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For Polaris

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Polaris (NYSE:PII), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 13 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 9 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.18, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 18.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $64.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Polaris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Sell $33.00 $49.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $45.00 $55.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $56.00 $64.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $48.00 $67.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Buy $60.00 $69.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $65.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $60.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $53.00 $57.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $53.00 $57.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $57.00 $76.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $73.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $81.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Buy $69.00 $84.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Polaris's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Polaris analyst ratings.

Discovering Polaris: A Closer Look

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Key Indicators: Polaris's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Polaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.32% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PII

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Neutral Sell Mar 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PII

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.